Sawan 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages to share with your friends, families

Sawan, a holy Hindu month that celebrates Lord Shiva, is starting from today. This year, it began from July 22 (Monday) and will go on till August 19, 2024. The holy month gets its name from the Shravana Nakshatra, or Shravan constellation, that occurs in the night sky during this time.

According to Hindu belief, during this period, devatas were churning the ocean to obtain Amrit. It is also believed that Lord Vishnu goes into 'dhyaan' during this period and Lord Shiva takes over the universe. People observe fast on this day, which is known as Sawan Somwar Vrat, and go to temples to pray to Lord Shiva. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Consequently, this month is associated with spiritual growth, and purification of body and soul and devotees pray to Lord Shiva to bless the families during this time.

Hindus seek blessings for health, wealth and prosperity from Shiva on this auspicious month. Many believe that visiting 12 Jyotirlingas during Sawan is very beneficial. Rudrabhishek, the ritual of pouring milk over Shivling, is also being performed during this period.

Many devotees perform Kanwar Yatras to travel hundreds of kilometres barefooted to Haridwar to get Ganga water and then dedicate that to the Shivling.

As today is the beginning of this auspicious month, people share wishes, messages and greetings on this day to send to their friends and families.

Sawan 2024: 50 Best wishes, messages to share