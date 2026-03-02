Monday, March 02, 2026 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC flags serious concern over trial court citing AI-generated cases

SC flags serious concern over trial court citing AI-generated cases

SC has sharply criticised a trial court for relying on AI-generated fictitious judgments, stating such conduct strikes at judicial integrity and amounts to misconduct, warranting deeper scrutiny

SC, Supreme Court

While dismissing the challenge, the trial court relied on four purported Supreme Court decisions, including Subramani v. M. Natarajan (2013) 14 SCC 95, Chidambaram Pillai v. S.A.L. Ramasamy (1971) 2 SCC 68, Lakshmi Devi v. K. Prabha (2006) 5 SCC 551 and Gajanan v. Ramdas (2015) 6 SCC 223. (Photo:PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has taken a stern view of a trial court order that relied on judgments later found to be fictitious and possibly generated through artificial intelligence (AI) tools, observing that such conduct strikes at the heart of judicial integrity and cannot be treated as a mere error of reasoning. A Bench of Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a special leave petition arising from a civil revision decided by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
 
“We take cognisance of the trial court deploying AI-generated non-existing, fake or synthetic alleged judgments and seek to examine its consequences and accountability as it has a direct bearing on the integrity of the adjudicatory process,” the Bench said.
 
 
The Court further underscored that reliance on fabricated cases goes beyond an inadvertent mistake.
 
“At the outset, we must declare that a decision based on such non-existent and fake alleged judgments is not an error in the decision-making. It would be misconduct, and legal consequences shall follow,” the Bench remarked.
 
The dispute arises from a suit for injunction filed by the respondents. During the pendency of the suit, the trial court appointed an Advocate Commissioner to record the physical features of the property in question. The defendants objected to the Commissioner’s report. However, by an order dated 19 August 2025, the trial court rejected their objections.

Also Read

data centre

India to see exponential growth in data centre business: WD sales director

SC, Supreme Court

SC takes cognisance of trial court relying on AI-generated 'fake' verdicts

YouTube Shorts, YouTube

YouTube experiments with AI remix tools for Shorts: Here's what's new

Anthropic

High-risk, high-reward partnerships powering Anthropic's AI expansion

Anthropic's Claude Code has gone from being a side project to a billion-dollar business

US military used Claude for strikes in Iran despite Trump's criticism

 
While dismissing the challenge, the trial court relied on four purported Supreme Court decisions, including Subramani v. M. Natarajan (2013) 14 SCC 95, Chidambaram Pillai v. S.A.L. Ramasamy (1971) 2 SCC 68, Lakshmi Devi v. K. Prabha (2006) 5 SCC 551 and Gajanan v. Ramdas (2015) 6 SCC 223.
 
The defendants contended before the High Court that these cited cases were “non-existent and fake orders”. The Andhra Pradesh High Court examined the contention and found that the judgments referred to in the trial court’s order were not traceable and appeared to be AI-generated.
 
While placing on record a word of caution about the unverified use of AI-generated material in judicial orders, the High Court nonetheless proceeded to decide the civil revision on merits and affirmed the trial court’s ruling. Challenging this, the defendants approached the Supreme Court.
 
The Bench observed that the matter raised “considerable institutional concern”, clarifying that the anxiety of the Court was not about the substantive correctness of the outcome but about “the process of adjudication and determination”. The Court indicated that it would undertake a detailed examination of the consequences and accountability arising from a judicial order founded on fabricated precedents.
 
In view of the broader ramifications, the Bench issued notice to the Attorney General for India, the Solicitor General of India and the Bar Council of India. Senior advocate Shyam Divan has been appointed as amicus curiae to assist the Court, with liberty to nominate an Advocate-on-Record for further assistance. Recently, the Supreme Court had expressed concerns over lawyers citing AI-generated fake cases in pleadings.
 

More From This Section

smoke, chimney, gas

Toxic gas leaks from Palghar chemical unit; 458 persons evacuated

apparel

West Asia crisis: Apparel exporters urge govt to waive cargo penalties

US Israel strike Iran

Govt reviews West Asia crisis impact on trade, ensures full facilitation

Holi Holidays 2026

Holi Holiday 2026: When will schools and banks be closed in India?

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

₹90 cr given to 30,000 girls in first phase of ladli scheme: Delhi CM

Topics : Artificial intelligence Supreme Court cases

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamHoli Holiday 2026Personal Finance