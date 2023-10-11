close
Sensex (0.60%)
66473.05 + 393.69
Nifty (0.62%)
19811.35 + 121.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.93%)
5934.20 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
40486.25 + 200.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44516.90 + 156.75
Heatmap

SC, IIT Madras sign MoU to facilitate digital transformation of judiciary

It said the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, is driving technological enhancement in making its process automated, user friendly

Why Indian judiciary is yet not ready for the advent of space-crunching AI

The collaboration will focus to leverage AI tools in capacity building and training

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court and IIT Madras have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate digital transformation of Indian judiciary and improve access to justice.
A press release issued by the public relations office of the apex court said the MoU was signed following the visit of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in July this year.
It said the top court and IIT Madras will be collaborating on using artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for "transcription tools, summarization of page transcript, translation tool, exclusive streaming platform for court trials, process automation and large languages models for the legal domain".
"The MoU is aimed to facilitate the digital transformation of the Indian judiciary, aligning it with the vision for a more efficient and technologically advanced legal ecosystem to improve access to justice," the release said.
It said the apex court, under the leadership of CJI Chandrachud, is driving technological enhancement in making its process automated, user friendly and citizen centric to enhance access to justice.
The release said the collaboration, which will also focus to leverage AI tools in capacity building and training, creating e-learning platform and ICT skill development courses, is a significant leap forward in the incorporation of AI and technology to enhance the efficiency, accessibility and capacity building of the legal domain.

Also Read

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

IIT Madras, Zanzibar campus application last date Aug 5, details here

Madras Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Celebration, Interesting facts

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

Jobs scam: ED grills Banerjee's wife for over 7 hrs, raids different places

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Mizoram polls timed early to weaken Congress: Former Rajya Sabha MP

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

Indian Embassy sets up 24-hour helpline desk amid Israel-Gaza war

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IIT Madras Supreme Court Indian Judiciary Digital technology

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveNavratri IRCTC Tour PackageTriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceHCLTech Q2 previewDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound TelanganaRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updatesWorld Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon