Mizoram polls timed early to weaken Congress: Former Rajya Sabha MP

Ronald Sapa Tlau claimed that the BJP is extending support to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) as the saffron party's popularity is waning

Congress, Congress manifesto

File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ronald Sapa Tlau, who is also the chief spokesman for the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, on Tuesday alleged that the election dates for the forthcoming assembly polls had been advanced by over a month to curtail the rising popularity of the Congress party in Mizoram.

He claimed that the BJP is extending support to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) as the saffron party's popularity is diminishing.

Additionally, Tlau said that the current moment presented an opportunity for Mizo National Front (MNF) members to reassess their options and invited them to join the Congress.

Tlau also criticised Chief Minister Zoramthanga for neglecting the state's youth and mishandling the state's financial resources. He warned of an impending disaster if the current trajectory continues.

Ahead of the 7 November assembly polls, five independent Members of the Legislative Assembly resigned from the assembly to complete technical formalities for contesting the elections as nominees of the ZPM.

The total number of departures from the 40-member assembly has risen to seven. Earlier, Congress lawmaker KT Rokhaw and former minister K Beichhua had also submitted their resignations. Beichhua, who was expelled by the MNF in January this year, will contest from Siaha on a BJP ticket, whereas Rokhaw will contest the polls on an MNF ticket from Palak.

The ruling MNF and opposition ZPM have released their lists of candidates. The MNF will contest all 40 seats, with Zoramthanga standing for re-election in his current constituency, Aizawl East-I. The MNF's candidate list features two women and 15 new faces. The BJP and Congress have not yet released the list of their candidates for the assembly polls.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 28 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3.

Topics : Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Assembly elections Assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

