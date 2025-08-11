Monday, August 11, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Court confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case

Supreme Court confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case

On July 29, the Delhi High Court had upheld Patkar's conviction in the defamation case filed by VK Saxena, who is the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Vrinda Goel
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to overturn the conviction of activist Medha Patkar in a criminal defamation case filed by Vinai Kumar Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, dating back to 2001, reported Live Law.
 
However, a bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh set aside the ₹1 lakh penalty imposed on her.
 
The trial court had exempted Patkar from jail by granting probation. The Supreme Court modified this probation order by removing the requirement for her periodic court appearances, allowing her instead to furnish bonds.
 
Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh, representing Patkar, argued that the appellate court had disbelieved two key witnesses and that the crucial email evidence was inadmissible as it was not certified under Section 65B of the Indian Evidence Act. Despite these submissions, the bench was reluctant to interfere with the conviction but agreed to quash the penalty.
 
 
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Saxena, contended that at least a nominal penalty should be imposed on Patkar.
 
On July 29, the Delhi High Court had upheld Patkar’s conviction in the defamation case filed by Saxena, who was then head of the Ahmedabad-based NGO National Council for Civil Liberties.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

