Home / India News / SC orders Samay Raina, others to host two monthly events for disability aid

SC orders Samay Raina, others to host two monthly events for disability aid

The court was hearing a petition filed by Cure SMA India Foundation, which sought action against online content that it said violated the right to life and dignity of persons with disabilities

Samay Raina

Samay Raina (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Samay Raina and several other comedians to organise at least two events every month to raise money for a special fund created for the treatment of persons with disabilities, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued the order while hearing a petition filed by the Cure SMA India Foundation. The Foundation sought action against online content that it said violated the right to life and dignity of persons with disabilities.
 
The organisation accused Raina of making insensitive comments about the high cost of treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and allegedly mocking a person with disability. Similar allegations were also made against other comedians named in the case, the news report said.
 
 

Comedians volunteer to support cause

 
The apex court noted that in line with earlier directions, the respondents, including Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, had volunteered to hold fundraising events. They also sought permission to highlight positive stories of persons with disabilities.
 
The Bench said that it would be up to the comedians to convince persons with disabilities to participate in these programmes.

Quoting from the order, the top court said, "We leave it to respondents 6 to 10 to persuade and invite the specially abled persons on their platforms to promote the cause of generating funds to provide timely treatment to specially abled including those suffering from SMA. We are confident that if respondent 6 to 10 show sincerity about showing their achievements... they will also come on the platform for wider publicity of their cause."
 
"We hope and expect that such few memorable events will take place before we hear the matter the next date. Let such two programs be held twice a month," the court stated.   
 

Previous apology order

 
In August, the apex court had instructed Raina and others to publish public apologies on YouTube and other platforms for their remarks about persons with disabilities. They were also summoned before the court at that time.
 
During an earlier hearing, Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, representing the Foundation, suggested that content creators should use their platforms to amplify issues faced by persons with disabilities.
 

Raina’s past legal troubles

 
This case adds to the legal challenges Raina has faced this year. Earlier, he and several other creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, were accused of promoting obscenity and making sexually explicit remarks on the show India’s Got Latent.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

