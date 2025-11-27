Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Forgotten deposits? Delhi's new campaign could get your money back

Forgotten deposits? Delhi's new campaign could get your money back

Delhi government to launch camps to help citizens reclaim unclaimed deposits and forgotten funds

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi residents may find it easier to recover their forgotten or inactive financial assets, with the state government preparing to hold dedicated outreach camps in partnership with banks. The initiative is part of the Centre’s ongoing ‘Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar’ (your money, your right) campaign, which seeks to return unclaimed deposits and dormant investments to their rightful owners.
 
The update was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday at a mega camp organised by the Union Finance Ministry at Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.
 

What is the ‘unclaimed money’ drive?

 
The national campaign, launched in October by the Union Government, aims to raise awareness about financial assets that often go unclaimed for years. These include:
 
 
·  Bank accounts that have seen no activity for a long period
 
·  Unclaimed insurance proceeds

Also Read

Tesla, Tesla India

Tesla aims to roll out new charging network to boost EV adoption in India

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

Generic drugmakers to slash price plans as Novo cuts Wegovy rates

Supreme Court, SC

Should intruders with Aadhaar be allowed to become voters? SC asks amid SIR

Samay Raina

SC orders Samay Raina, others to host two monthly events for disability aid

US Visa

US visa: Mumbai engineer denied despite full paperwork, 12 yrs' experience

 
·  Mutual fund units not linked to updated KYC details
 
·  Pension funds and other long-forgotten deposits
 
Under the current rules, such dormant amounts are transferred to designated funds until the rightful owner initiates a claim.
 
According to the news agency PTI, Gupta said the campaign reflects “right intention and right policy” and noted that the Centre has already returned about Rs 80 crore to individuals nationwide.
 

Delhi’s plan: Camps to assist claimants

 
To strengthen on-ground access, the Delhi government will run special camps where residents can verify whether any of their financial assets have moved into the unclaimed category. Officials will work with banks to help people submit the necessary documents and complete verification formalities.
 
The Chief Minister said large sums belonging to citizens remain stuck in inactive accounts for years due to unupdated contact details, non-submission of claims, or lack of awareness. The local camps are expected to serve as a one-stop support mechanism for families who otherwise find the tracing process cumbersome.
 

Why does this matter for consumers?

 
For many households, such forgotten amounts can provide valuable liquidity during high inflation or rising borrowing costs. Reclaiming them may also prevent potential fraud or misuse associated with old, unattended accounts.
 
Financial planners advise individuals to periodically check their bank and investment records, maintain updated KYC details, and ensure nominees are correctly added to all accounts. The upcoming Delhi camps may help bridge these gaps for thousands of families.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

Fund managers, mutual funds

ICICI Prudential Value Fund turns ₹10 lakh into ₹4.85 cr: Is it worth it?

Car Loan, market, Automible

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check top 20 offers from banks & NBFCs

Bollywood producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has bought two commercial units worth Rs 6.42 crore in Andheri East, while her parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan also purchased five units in the same building for Rs 19.68 crore,

Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

BOBCARD

Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGoogle Map Gemini AI IntegrationCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamBlack Friday SaleHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon