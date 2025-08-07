Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Only 30% Indian districts get CSR funding for development needs: Study

Only 30% Indian districts get CSR funding for development needs: Study

The report says its findings show a stark divergence between needs and actual CSR funding, which indicates that CSR strategies are often driven by corporate convenience or compliance motives

Indian villages

The index classifies districts within each state into tertiles—high, medium, and low—to enable within-state comparisons and planning. Image: Shutterstock

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Only around 30 per cent of eligible rural districts in India receive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds aligned with their development needs, while 23 per cent of districts show a complete mismatch between the funds received and their requirement, and 47 per cent show partial misalignment, a recent survey by the Development Intelligence Unit (DIU) has found.
 
The DIU is a collaborative enterprise of Sambodhi Research and the Transform Rural India Foundation (TRIF).
 
The survey uses a refined methodology to estimate CSR spending in rural areas, focusing only on districts with over 50 per cent rural population (as per Census 2011) and sectors with a clear rural development focus.
 
 
The analysis computes average per capita CSR spending and compares it against the RQOL Index to evaluate the appropriateness of fund allocation.
 
RQOL, or Rural Quality of Life Index, is a weighted composite measure developed indigenously by DIU, using administrative (public intent) data.

It encompasses 69 indicators across nine key thematic pillars—agriculture, economic ability and employment, education, gender, governance, health and nutrition, infrastructure and amenities, social security, and sustainability and climate resilience.
 
The index classifies districts within each state into tertiles—high, medium, and low—to enable within-state comparisons and planning.
 
The report highlights a stark divergence between need and actual CSR funding, indicating that CSR strategies are often driven by corporate convenience or compliance motives, rather than a strategic or evidence-based approach.
 
CSR spending continues to be concentrated in three broad sectors—education, healthcare, and rural poverty alleviation—which account for over 60 per cent of all CSR funds. Critical sectors such as environmental sustainability and livelihood enhancement receive inadequate attention.
 
“Moreover, many CSR initiatives suffer from the lack of impact assessments, duplication of government schemes, weak community participation, and poor innovation or strategic planning. Often, projects are implemented in a top-down manner, driven more by corporate discretion than by actual deprivation or community needs,” the report stated.
 
India's CSR framework, mandated under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, requires companies to allocate a portion of their profits towards social development.
 
Section 135 applies to companies with a net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, or a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or a net profit of Rs 5 crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year. The Act also mandates that eligible companies must spend at least 2 per cent of their average net profit of the preceding three financial years on CSR activities.
 
In FY23, CSR expenditure in India reached Rs 29,989.92 crore, registering a 12.8 per cent growth over the previous year—a sign of recovery after pandemic-induced disruptions.
 
“However, this growth masks a deep structural imbalance in the geographical distribution of CSR funds. CSR allocations tend to follow the geographical footprint of donor companies, i.e., where their headquarters or manufacturing or mining units are located. Consequently, industrialised states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi have historically captured a disproportionately large share of CSR funds,” the report stated.
 
The report strongly advocates a shift from compliance-led CSR to a development-oriented and impact-driven approach.
 
“It recommends that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs introduce policy directives to encourage better geographic and sectoral targeting of CSR funds,” it added.

Topics : CSR Corporate social responsibility rural households

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

