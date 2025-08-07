Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
India's electronics exports surge 47% in Q1FY26, led by mobile phones

India's electronics exports surge 47% in Q1FY26, led by mobile phones

India's electronics exports rose 47% YoY to $12.4 bn in Q1FY26, driven by a 55% surge in mobile phone exports. ICEA expects FY26 exports to reach $46-50 bn

Mobile phones emerged as the top contributor, with exports climbing by 55 per cent from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to around $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

India’s electronics exports saw a significant rise of over 47 per cent year-on-year, reaching $12.4 billion in the first quarter of FY26, according to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). This sharp increase was largely driven by strong performance in mobile phone exports.
 
In comparison, electronics exports stood at $8.43 billion during the April-June quarter of FY25, the industry body said in a statement on Thursday.

Mobile phones lead the surge

 
Mobile phones emerged as the top contributor, with exports climbing by 55 per cent from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to around $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26. Meanwhile, the non-mobile electronics category also recorded healthy growth, rising 37 per cent to $4.8 billion from $3.53 billion during the same period last year.
 
 
Key items in the non-mobile segment include solar modules, switching and routing devices, charger adapters, and other electronic parts.

Strategic milestone: ICEA chairman

 
Calling the progress a turning point for the sector, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said: "This is a strategic national achievement. Now begins the real climb towards global competitiveness, sustainability, and deeper value addition."

He added that several other product categories are also gaining ground: "Other product segments in electronics have also shown significant growth, such as solar modules, networking equipment, chargers, and components are gaining traction. We must now accelerate their expansion. We need IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics exports to rise sharply."

Annual exports and production on rise

 
India’s total electronics exports grew from $29.1 billion in FY24 to $38.6 billion in FY25. With the current pace of growth, ICEA expects exports in FY26 to reach between $46 billion and $50 billion.
 
Over the last ten years, India’s total electronics production has expanded rapidly, going from $31 billion in FY15 to $133 billion in FY25.

Focus on building local supply chains

 
Mohindroo stressed the need to strengthen local manufacturing and supply capabilities: "It is more important than ever to build an indigenous supply chain. We need globally competitive Indian brands and Indian champions across the entire value chain from components and sub-assemblies to final products. This is the path to long-term sovereignty in electronics."
 

Topics : Electronics India exports Mobile phone solar plant

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

