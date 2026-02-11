Schools in Punjab's Mohali recieve bomb threat emails, student evacuated
Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings
Listen to This Article
Several private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuation.
Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings. School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday.
Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School were two of the schools which received the emails.
The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar incidents in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala, Haryana, where similar threats made to the schools turned out to be hoaxes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:39 AM IST