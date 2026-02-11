Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Schools in Punjab's Mohali recieve bomb threat emails, student evacuated

Schools in Punjab's Mohali recieve bomb threat emails, student evacuated

Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings

Bomb threat

School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday | Representative Image: Canva/Free

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuation.

Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings. School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday.

Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School were two of the schools which received the emails.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar incidents in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala, Haryana, where similar threats made to the schools turned out to be hoaxes. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IRCTC, indian railway, Kavach

RailTel secures ₹455 crore Kavach project from West Central Railway

Jairam Ramesh

'No deal but US steal': Congress' dig at govt over Indo-US trade agreement

Red Fort

Govt mandates 6-stanza version of Vande Mataram at official events

Accident, road accident

Days after biker's death, man dies after falling into open drain in Rohini

earthquake

Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Bay of Bengal, says NCS

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Schools Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance