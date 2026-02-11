Schools in Punjab's Mohali recieve bomb threat emails, student evacuated

Several private schools in Punjab's Mohali received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering evacuation.

Police deployed anti-sabotage teams and checked the school buildings. School authorities sent messages to parents, declaring a holiday.

Manav Mangal School and Shivalik Public School were two of the schools which received the emails.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar incidents in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, and Patiala, Haryana, where similar threats made to the schools turned out to be hoaxes.