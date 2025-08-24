Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Agri Fresh starts 2025 apple procurement in Himachal at ₹85/kg

Adani Agri Fresh starts 2025 apple procurement in Himachal at ₹85/kg

Procurement will begin on August 24 at AAFL's facilities in Rohru, Rampur, and Tutu-Pani, on August 25 at Sainj and Jarol-Tikkar, and on August 28 at Reckong-Peo

Adani Agri Fresh Limited (AAFL) on Saturday announced the commencement of its apple procurement operations for the 2025 season in Himachal Pradesh. Image: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
Aug 24 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

Adani Agri Fresh Limited (AAFL) on Saturday announced the commencement of its apple procurement operations for the 2025 season in Himachal Pradesh, offering an opening rate of ₹85 per kilogram for the Large-Medium-Small (LMS) grade of top-quality fruit - ₹5 higher than last year's starting price.

Procurement will begin on August 24 at AAFL's facilities in Rohru, Rampur, and Tutu-Pani, on August 25 at Sainj and Jarol-Tikkar, and on August 28 at Reckong-Peo.

"We are pleased to start this year's procurement at ₹85 for the LMS grade of 80-100 per cent colour premium apples, which is ₹5 more than our last year's opening rate. Our priority remains ensuring fair returns to farmers while maintaining quality standards," an AAFL spokesperson said.

 

According to the company, the procurement rate for apples with 80-100 per cent colour, categorised as Premium, will be ₹45 per kilogram for Extra Large (EL), Rs 85 for Large-Medium-Small (LMS), ₹75 for Extra Small (ES), ₹65 for Extra Extra Small (EES), and ₹45 for the smallest size locally known as PITTU. Apples with 60-80 per cent colour, categorised as Supreme, will be procured at ₹35 per kilogram for Extra Large, ₹65 for Large-Medium-Small, ₹55 for Extra Small, ₹45 for Extra Extra Small, and Rs 35 for PITTU.

In other categories, apples with below 60 per cent colour of all sizes except Extra Extra Large (EEL) will fetch ₹24 per kilogram, while ROL apples (rejected on line during the grading process) will also be bought at ₹24. Undersized apples classified as EEL or US, regardless of colour, will be procured at ₹20 per kilogram.

Himachal Pradesh has 11 lakh hectares of cultivable land, with nearly 2 lakh hectares under fruit cultivation. Of this, over 1 lakh hectares are dedicated exclusively to apple orchards, making apples account for around 50 per cent of the state's fruit-growing area. The hill state produces nearly 5.5 lakh metric tonnes of apples annually, contributing more than ₹5,500 crore to its economy. Adani Agri Fresh currently handles around 8 per cent of this production, a share likely to increase with the introduction of its new digital mandi initiative.

In a landmark step for India's horticulture sector, AAFL launched the country's first digital apple market platform on July 30, 2025 at Bithal near Rampur, around 120 km from Shimla. The pilot project is designed to connect apple growers directly with buyers, bringing transparency, efficiency, and better price realisation.

Farmers in the state's apple-growing belts have welcomed the move, citing reduced dependence on middlemen and better visibility of real-time market prices. Many believe the combination of digital mandi access and this year's higher procurement rates will significantly boost incomes during the harvest season.

The apple season in the Himachal peaks between late August and October. Procurement rates announced by private players like AAFL often set the benchmark for wholesale mandis across the state. With Rs 85/kg as the starting price for premium LMS-grade apples this year, traders and commission agents expect upward movement in open market rates as the season progresses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 6:33 AM IST

