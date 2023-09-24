close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

G20 presidency provided chance to showcase development undertaken: Goyal

He also underlined the Government's commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India, making it easier to start and run businesses

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

He stressed upon the need to achieve ambitious targets, fostering self-respect and a prosperous future through hard work and dedication.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the recently concluded G20 Summit was an opportunity to showcase the development of the country to the whole world.
The mega G20 Summit was held at Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10 in the national capital.
He also underlined the Government's commitment to improving the ease of doing business in India, making it easier to start and run businesses.
While addressing the Bada Business 'Entrepreneurs Launchpad' event held today in New Delhi, he highlighted the success of the Startup India initiative as the nation has witnessed remarkable growth from 450 startups in 2016 to over 100,000  today, making India the world's third-largest startup ecosystem.
Goyal delivered a motivating address at the event and shared insights from his own entrepreneurial journey and the challenges he encountered along the way. The Minister encouraged all participants to dream big, be resilient, and contribute to India's progress. He expressed his best wishes for their success, envisioning a brighter future for India.
Highlighting the global recognition achieved during India's Presidency of the G20, Goyal emphasised how it provided an opportunity to showcase the development undertaken in the nation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the world.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

IMF's Gita Gopinath praises India's G20 Summit message, PM Modi responds

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

It should be learnt from PM Modi how schemes are made, implemented: UP CM

Delhi L-G reviews civic infrastructure, flags poor condition of some roads

J&K Police arrest 2 LeT terrorists in Baramulla, recover ammunition

More women in legal profession is a steps towards inclusivity: SC judge

NHRC organises two-day international seminar on business and human rights

He stressed upon the need to achieve ambitious targets, fostering self-respect and a prosperous future through hard work and dedication.
The Minister acknowledged the aspirational nature of India's youth, which is eager for rapid development. He emphasised the crucial role of the country's youth as the foundation for India's development in the "Amrit Kaal."
"With India's average age being less than 30 years and demographic dividend continuing for the next three decades, he expressed confidence that by 2047, India's economy would experience exponential growth. The world is increasingly attracted to opportunities available in India and its diversity and economic growth," he said.
He also emphasised that Indian STEM graduates are a global attraction.
Highlighting India's shift away from a 'colonial mindset', he cited various projects like Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, Kartavya Path and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya as signs of this transformative change.
"The government is committed to improving the lives of all 1.4 billion  Indians through welfare measures such as power connection, digital connectivity, cooking gas access, piped water supply, and advancements in health and education, all under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he added.
Goyal urged all citizens to work with a sense of duty and dedication toward the nation's development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Narendra Modi G20 summit startups in India Ease of Doing Business

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon