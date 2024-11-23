Business Standard
Home / India News / Sealing of illegal hotel borewells in Delhi continues, authorities tell NGT

Sealing of illegal hotel borewells in Delhi continues, authorities tell NGT

The green panel had sought reports from the authorities, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the district magistrate of central Delh

gavel law cases

Authorities in Delhi have informed the National Green Tribunal that the drive to seal illegal borewells across hotels. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Authorities in Delhi have informed the National Green Tribunal that the drive to seal illegal borewells across hotels and guesthouses in the national capital's Paharganj area would continue.

The green panel had sought reports from the authorities, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the district magistrate of central Delhi, on illegal extraction of groundwater by 536 hotels or guesthouses in the area.

Last month, while hearing the matter, the tribunal noted the stand of the authorities concerned that the hotels and guesthouses were operating after informing about their borewells under a Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS).

 

"Prima facie it appears that some kind of scam is going on where, though no VDS is available with the authorities, no authority knows who had framed the VDS and no one has a copy of the VDS. Yet, the authorities are extending the concessions based on VDS. We expect the chief secretary of the GNCTD (Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi) to inquire about this issue," the tribunal had observed.

It also sought a report about sealing the borewells of those hotels that did not pay environmental damage charges or failed to apply for the requisite permission.

A status report filed by the Karol Bagh subdivisional magistrate said the DJB sent a letter on November 6 about 30 hotels and guesthouses that were not following the tribunal's directions.

More From This Section

Jagdish Tytler, Jagdish, Tytler

Anti-Sikh Riots case: Court summons two ex police officials for evidence

charred vehicle, burnt car, protest, manipur protest, protests against killing of two Meitei youths, Kuki Zo militants

Attack on MLAs' residences: 2 more arrested in Manipur for vandalism, arson

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

LIVE news: Priyanka Gandhi leads in debut poll contest in Wayanad

Housing, China's housing

Avg construction cost for housing projects up 39% in 4 years: Colliers

TMC supporters

TMC takes early lead in Bengal bypolls, looks set for clean sweep

The DPCC shared details of 21 hotels or guesthouses that partially paid the charges.

"That a team consisting of the revenue department, Delhi Police, DPCC, DJB and BSES has been formed to seal the illegal borewells," the status report dated November 12 said.

It said the team checked 10 hotels on November 12, of which one hotel's borewell was sealed, while eight hotels had paid the environmental damage charges and undertaken to comply with the rules.

"The DJB sent another letter on November 12, sharing details of a total of 78 hotels/guesthouses of the Paharganj area that have not complied with the directions of the tribunal. This sealing drive will continue till the borewells of the violating hotels/guesthouses are not sealed," the reply, uploaded on the tribunal's website on Thursday, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Set up check-points on all 113 entry points: SC directs Delhi govt, police

Delhi High Court

HC directs GNCTD, PWD to see construction of foot overbridge near Delhi zoo

Delhi High Court

HC directs Delhi govt to see representation on survey of homeless people

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Delhi govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain amid rising pollution

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi's AQI turns 'severe plus', Grap Stage IV rules kick in: Key points

Topics : Delhi government ngt National Green Tribunal hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEJharkhand Election Result LIVEMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon