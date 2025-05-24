Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 10:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Building collapses after fire at factory triggers blast in Delhi's Bawana

Building collapses after fire at factory triggers blast in Delhi's Bawana

17 fire tenders were sent, and no injuries have been reported, said Fire Department while adding that building collapsed due to some blasts

No casualties were reported in the incident.

ANI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Sector 2 of the DSIDC Industrial Area in Bawana on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

17 fire tenders were sent, and no injuries have been reported, said Fire Department while adding that building collapsed due to some blasts.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony, under the Preet Vihar Police Station area in the late hours of Tuesday. According to officials, one car parked near the school was charred by the fire.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Firoz Khan said five fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire, and no casualties have been reported.

 

"We received a call at 8.55 pm. Five fire tenders reached the spot and we doused the fire. There was a fire at the school, an adjacent building, and a nearby car," he said.



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

