Home / India News / Building collapses after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana

Building collapses after massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana

The fire triggered an explosion inside the premises, due to which the building collapsed, and no injuries have been reported so far, Official said

Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call was received at 4.48 am," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said. (Representative Image)

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Saturday, triggering an explosion that caused the building to collapse, officials said.

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call was received at 4.48 am," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

The fire triggered an explosion inside the premises, due to which the building collapsed, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

Firemen are working to extinguish the flames.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

