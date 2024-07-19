Security forces foil infiltration attempt at LoC; 2 terrorists killed

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, in Pallanwal sector, about 75 kilometers from Jammu

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector on Thursday, officials said. "In a significant operation, the Indian Army successfully eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control in the Keran Sector of Kashmir," the Army's release stated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the Army release on July 17, a credible input was received from JKP, further corroborated by intelligence agencies, regarding a group of foreign terrorists likely to infiltrate through Keran Sector. "On July 18, at approximately 12:30 a.m., alert troops observed the movement of two terrorists through thick foliage on their own side of LoC. The infiltrating terrorists were challenged, following which they opened fire, leading to an intense firefight," it added.

The two hard-core foreign terrorists were killed along with the recovery of weapons, war like stores and a Pakistani identity card.

This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of the close synergy between the Indian Army, BSF and JKP.

This was the third such successful anti infiltration operation on the Line of Control over the last few weeks and underscores the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Control and the robust counter-infiltration posture towards maintaining peace in Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, two Indian Army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter comes days after four army soldiers, including an officer, were killed while battling terrorists in the Doda encounter on Tuesday.