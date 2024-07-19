Business Standard
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic officially part ways

The couple disclosed the decision in a joint statement on their official Instagram accounts

Hardik Pandya and Natasha

Hardik Pandya and Natasha with son Agastya. (Photo: Instagram)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Thursday, announced his separation with wife Natasa Stankovic after a relationship of four years.
The couple disclosed the decision in a joint statement on their official Instagram accounts.
Pandya and Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year.
They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.
"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the couple said in the joint statement.
"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both of our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."

The couple has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

"We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," the statement read.
Stankovic, who is Serbian origin, is a model and actress based out of Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood films with the political drama Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hardik Pandya BCCI Indian Cricket Cricket ICC Cricket Committee

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

