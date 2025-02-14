Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted

Select Committee of Lok Sabha to examine Income Tax Bill constituted

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had urged Birla to refer the draft law to a Select Committee of the House

income tax

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday constituted a 31-member Select Committee of the lower house to examine the Income Tax Bill.

To be headed by BJP's Baijayant Panda, the panel is mandated to submit its report by the first day of the next session.

The ongoing Budget Session will conclude on April 4 and the Monsoon session could commence in the third or fourth week of July.

While introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had urged Birla to refer the draft law to a Select Committee of the House.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies such as "assessment year" and "previous year" with the easier-to-understand "tax year" as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: More than 500 mn people take holy dip, says UP govt

Pralhad Joshi

News updates: Meeting with farmer leaders held in cordial atmosphere, says Pralhad Joshi

MSP

Farmers, govt hold talks on MSP; next round scheduled for February 22

Premiumgavel

Foreign law firms' entry may intensify competition in India, say lawyers

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

NFRA files plea in Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's ruling

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Income tax Finance Ministry Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon