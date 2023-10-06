Shah approves release of Rs 44.8 cr to provide relief to people in Sikkim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the release of Rs 44.8 crore as an advance amount from the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Sikkim to provide relief to flash floods-affected people.

Following a directive from Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which will visit the affected areas of Sikkim soon to make an assessment of the damage caused due to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), cloudburst and flash floods, according to an official statement.

The home minister has approved the release of both the instalments of the SDRF's central share to Sikkim, amounting to Rs 44.8 crore, in advance for 2023-24 to help the northeastern state provide relief to the affected people, the statement said.

The Centre has assured the Sikkim government of all possible help. The central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is standing shoulder to shoulder with Sikkim, the statement said.

Based on the IMCT's assessment, additional central assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) will be approved for Sikkim, in accordance with the laid-down procedure.

In the early hours of October 4, due to the incidents GLOF, cloudburst and flash floods, there was a sudden surge in the water flow in the Teesta river, which washed away several bridges, parts of National Highway-10 and the Chungthang dam. It has impacted several small towns and infrastructure projects in the upper reaches of the river valley in Sikkim.

Also Read Sikkim flash flood: Death toll rises to 21, over 100 missing | Details here 14 dead, 102 missing in Sikkim flash flood, 3,000 tourists stranded: Govt Sikkim flash flood: 3 NDRF teams deployed, 23 army personnel missing 3,000 tourists stuck as flash floods hit Sikkim's Pegong, NH10 blocked Sikkim CM urges his Manipur counterpart to take care of Sikkimeses people Mumbai fire: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased Gender shock: Share of Indian women in managerial roles declines PM Modi hails Vivek Agnihotri's latest 'The Vaccine War' in Rajasthan Rise in number of women judges nation-wide trend: CJI Chandrachud Freebies ahead of polls: SC seeks responses from MP, Rajasthan govts

The situation in Sikkim is being closely monitored by the Centre at the highest level on a 24x7 basis.

The Centre is providing full support to the Sikkim government by mobilising timely logistics resources to supplement its efforts to deal with the situation effectively.

The logistics support provided includes the deployment of adequate teams of the NDRF, Indian Air Force helicopters and Army personnel, along with necessary search-and-rescue equipment.

Further, technical teams from the ministries of power, telecommunications and roads, highways and transport are assisting for a timely restoration of the damaged infrastructure and communication network in the state, the statement said.