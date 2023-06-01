close

Shivakumar urges Tamil Nadu govt to be big-hearted on Mekedatu project

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar appealed to Tamil Nadu government to be large-hearted and cooperate to help farmers of both the states by implementing the Mekedatu project

IANS Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to be large-hearted and cooperate to help farmers of both the states by implementing the Mekedatu project, saying it is enough for both the states to approach courts.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar maintained, "There is no harm from the Mekedatu project. Let the Tamil Nadu state be large-hearted. We are also large-hearted. Let's stop approaching courts after fighting each other. Cooperate with the scheme which is for drinking water purpose and beneficial to farmers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu."

Shivakumar reiterated that there will be no harm to Tamil Nadu if the Mekedatu project is implemented. After the padayatra demanding immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project, the government had earmarked Rs 1,000 crore fund for it. But it was not spent, he said.

"There is no intention to hate or fight with Tamil Nadu state. They are also our brothers and sisters. We don't hate anyone. Mekedatu is our project. Tamil Nadu will also benefit from this project. The water joining the ocean would be stopped and given to the use of people on the banks of the river Cauvery," Shivakumar explained.

"The central government has the keys to the dams of Cauvery River. They will decide and release the water. What is the harm if we establish a power generating unit? The verdict clearly states that after storing the water, it could be utilised for drinking. There is no concern for Tamil Nadu," Shivakumar maintained.

Taking strong exception to Shivakumar's affirmation that Mekedatu dam would be built, Tamil Nadu water resources minister Durai Murugan stated that his government would oppose the dam proposal at all levels.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

