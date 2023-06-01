close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Haryana govt should take up wrestlers' case with Centre: Cong's Bhupinder

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-led Haryana government should not sit like a "mute spectator" on the wrestlers' issue and take up the matter with the Centre

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the BJP-led Haryana government should not sit like a "mute spectator" on the wrestlers' issue and take up the matter with the Centre.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Haryana chief minister said the wrestlers have brought laurels for the country, but have not been given justice in the matter they have been raising.

"The wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country have not been given justice in the matter. The fact that these wrestlers were forced to contemplate to immerse their medals in the Ganga river is shameful for the country. These players represent the country and I too had appealed to them not to immerse their medals," Hooda said.

Asked about his family being targeted in the past by outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the wrestlers' issue, Hooda said, "Let them say anything, but give justice to the wrestlers."

"Everyone should rise above party politics to ensure that they get justice," he said, replying to another query.

To another question, the Congress leader said, "I do no talk about politics in a matter involving sportspersons. But one thing I want to say is that the Haryana government is sitting like a mute spectator in this issue."

Hooda demanded that the state government, led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, take up the wrestlers' issue with the Centre.

The wrestlers had announced that they would immerse their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar on Tuesday as a mark of protest to demand action against WFI chief Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers.

Also Read

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar

Haryana committed to make country $5 trillion economy: CM Khattar

Neighbourhood criteria will defeat purpose of EWS quota in schools: HC

Khap Mahapanchayat: Delegation to meet Prez to seek justice for wrestlers

Why was excise policy withdrawn if it was good? Delhi HC asks Sisodia

MP 'Ladli Behna' scheme: CM gives sanction letters to four women in Bhopal

Bengaluru govt museum exhibits complete replica of Mars Rover Opportunity

The wrestlers, however, did not immerse their medals in the river after farmer leaders sought five days' time from them to resolve the issue.

"It is unfortunate the way our players are being treated. We are standing behind them," Hooda said.

He also said the Haryana Congress Legislature Party passed a resolution on Wednesday condemning the "atrocities" on the protesting wrestlers by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Congress

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon