Siddaramaiah launches real-time 'CM Dashboard' for development monitoring

Siddaramaiah launches real-time 'CM Dashboard' for development monitoring

It was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats at Vidhana Soudha

The dashboard is built using a microservices-based architecture, ensuring scalability and ease of integration, and the data is integrated via APIs (File photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

The 'Chief Minister's Dashboard' (CM Dashboard), a platform that provides real-time, integrated insights into key development indicators across Karnataka was launched on Friday.

It was launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts and CEOs of all Zilla Panchayats at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here.

The dashboard, developed in-house by the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), is now functionally complete and hosted under the domain cmdashboard.karnataka.gov.in. This platform provides real-time, integrated insights into key development indicators across Karnataka, enabling data-driven governance and decision-making at the highest level, an official release said.

 

The dashboard is built using a microservices-based architecture, ensuring scalability and ease of integration, and the data is integrated via APIs (Application Programming Interface) from various departments, eliminating manual entry.

According to officials, the dashboard categorises state performance data into four primary sectors: Economic Growth (e.g., investments, beneficiaries), Legal/Judiciary Management (e.g., RTI, Sakala case disposals), Infrastructure Development (e.g., roads, irrigation, renewable energy), and Citizen-Centric Governance (e.g., Guarantee Schemes, Janaspandana).

Designed to promote transparency, the portal displays real-time progress metrics and enables public access to key schemes and service outcomes, they said.

Siddaramaiah Karnataka CEO e-governance economic growth

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

