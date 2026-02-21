Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Infiltrators to be removed from electoral rolls, country in 5 yrs: HM Shah

Infiltrators to be removed from electoral rolls, country in 5 yrs: HM Shah

'If the Congress is committed to get rid of infiltrators, I challenge Rahul Gandhi to mention it in its manifesto,' Amit Shah said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah said that Assam will become the industrial hub of eastern and northeastern India in the next five years. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asserting that if India can be free of Naxals, it can also be free of infiltrators, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the illegal immigrants would be removed not only from the electoral rolls but also from the country in the next five years.

Shah was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a new campus of the Assam Police 10th Battalion, which he said would be constructed on land freed from encroachments by infiltrators.

"It is, however, not enough to evict the infiltrators from the encroached land as they will go and settle elsewhere... They must be removed from the country," he said.

 

Attacking Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the Congress leader had once said that infiltrators would be removed, but the "Congress can't do so as illegal immigrants are its votebank".

Congress' policy of protecting the infiltrators has threatened Assam's 'jati' (people), 'mati' (land) and 'bheti' (foundation), he alleged.

Also Read

Assam Chief Minister

PM to launch ₹22,000-cr Guwahati-Silchar expressway on March 14: Assam CM

guwahati airport roof collapse

New terminal of Guwahati airport to begin operations from Feb 22: Assam CM

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Tata Electronics sign deal to make automotive modules in Assam

Goldman Sachs investment ideas in 2026

Goldman Sachs bets on AI-led themes, India, China as top EM themes in 2026

The total number of infiltrators caught in India increased from 2,262 in 2014 to 3,120 in 2025

Datanomics: Porous India-Myanmar border sees sharp spike in infiltrationpremium

"If the Congress is committed to get rid of infiltrators, I challenge Rahul Gandhi to mention it in its manifesto," he said.

Shah said that Assam will become the industrial hub of eastern and northeastern India in the next five years.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are expected to be held in March-April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Kerala final electoral roll out following SIR; voter count at 26.9 million

Security officials carry EVMs ahead of the second phase of voting in Bihar Assembly elections, in Gaya on Monda

Central forces to be deployed in poll-bound West Bengal from March 1

Surya Kant

Law must shift from 'fortress to forum' for wider access: CJI Surya Kant

SC, Supreme Court

SC flags uneven compliance in solid waste management, issues directions

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court holds high-level meet on SIR after SC directive

Topics : Amit Shah infiltration India Assam Naxals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance