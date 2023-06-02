close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sitaram Yechury unveils memoirs of Maha CPI-M veteran Narasayya Adam

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Fridat released the Marathi biography of veteran party leader Narasayya Adam

IANS Solapur (Maharashtra)
Sitaram Yechury

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Fridat released the Marathi biography of veteran party leader Narasayya Adam, entitled "Sangharshaachi Mashaal Haati (Torch of Struggle in Hand)", on his 78th birthday.

A 3-time MLA from Solapur, Adam is a former CPI-M State Secretary and also an ex-Central Committee Member, besides heading the labour wing CITU, said All India Kisan Samiti President Ashok Dhawale.

In their remarks on the occasion, Yechury and other leaders like Dhawale, Uday Narkar and M.H. Shaikh hailed the inspirational life and struggles of Adam who braved major political challenges to serve the masses over the years in his long career.

Discussing the "gravest" political challenge before the country now, Yechury said that it is imperative for all the Opposition parties to unite and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in order to save democracy and the constitution.

Several scribes like Datta Thore, Balkrishna Doddi and Santosh Pawar, who helped Adam in penning his memoirs, and Samkalin Prakashan, Pune's editors Suhas Kulkarni, Gauri Kanetkar, and Anand Avadhani were among those who were felicitated for their efforts amidst a thunderous applause by a gathering of over 15,000 people.

--IANS

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Jungle Raj in UP under BJP's Yogi Govt: CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury

BJP using money & muscle power to win Tripura polls, says Sitaram Yechury

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Secular forces need to work together for country's better times: Yechury

India's position on Ukraine war a calculated strategic interest: Experts

Govt land in Mumbai will be freed of encroachment: Minister Lodha

Six injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

Khap mahapanchayat demands arrest of WFI chief, gives govt time till June 9

Disturbances in Kosovo won't affect visit of President Murmu to Serbia: MEA

qn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sitaram Yechury CPI(M)

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon