Govt land in Mumbai will be freed of encroachment: Minister Lodha

As much as 1,000 sq meter of land was cleared of encroachment in Malwani area recently

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Mumbai suburban district's guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday said encroachment on government land throughout the city will be removed.

As much as 1,000 sq meter of land was cleared of encroachment in Malwani area recently, he told reporters here. "The cleared land will be used for Indian sports. If government land has been encroached upon, bulldozers will be used,' he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra anti-encroachment drive

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

