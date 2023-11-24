Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Snag set right, drilling to resume at Silkyara tunnel, say officials

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been camping at Matli since Thursday to closely monitor the rescue operations

Uttarakhand tunnel

There is no technical problem with the auger machine, but the rescue workers needed to strengthen the platform on which it is mounted, the officials said

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 4:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rescue workers were set to begin drilling at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel Friday after putting it on hold for several hours, following a snag that delayed the operation to evacuate 41 men trapped inside for 12 days, officials said.
Officials, at an afternoon news briefing, said that the technical problem that stalled the drilling on Wednesday had been set right, and the operation would begin in the next couple of hours.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The boring would resume after the another section of steel pipes is welded to the chute already pushed through, they said.
A ground penetrating radar has indicated that there are no metal hurdles up to five metres ahead of the passage bored through the debris of the tunnel's collapsed portion.
There is no technical problem with the auger machine, but the rescue workers needed to strengthen the platform on which it is mounted, the officials said.
The machine had drilled up to 48 metres in the rubble to create the escape passage. The steel pipe -- the pathway to evacuation -- has been inserted up to 46.8 metres, reporters were told at the briefing addressed by NHIDCL Managing Director Mahmood Ahmed and state's nodal Neeraj Khairwal.
They said two more six-metre sections of the pipe are to be inserted before they reach the trapped workers.
Earlier in the morning, former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe had said the boring through the rubble with an auger was likely to resume by 11.30 am.
We have 12-14 metres more to go. And I hope if all goes well we might conclude the operation by Friday evening," he said.
The drilling, however, didn't begin at the time predicted by Khulbe.
The drilling machine's platform has been revamped and strengthened by shotcreting through the night, Khulbe told reporters at Silkyara.
As the America-made auger machine drill through the debris, sections of 800 mm diameter steel pipes are being inserted.
The trapped workers will be brought out through the chute.
Sufficient arrangements have been made to take the trapped workers after their evacuation under police escort through a green corridor to hospitals which have been readied for their treatment in isolation," Garhwal range IG KS Nagnyal told PTI.

Also Read

960 rescued, over 10K taken to safer locations in HP, U'khand, Punjab: NDRF

Silkyara Tunnel collapse: 15-men NDRF team roped in rescue of 41 workers

Maharashtra: NDRF resumes op to rescue 4 workers trapped after well cave-in

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

Nearly 300 pilgrims rescued from trek route to Madmaheshwar in Uttarakhand

Strictly implement curbs on polluting vehicles, biomass burning: Gopal Rai

PM Modi to attend UN climate talks in UAE from Nov 30 to Dec 1: Report

Soumya Vishwanathan murder: Court reserves order on sentence for Nov 25

DGCA issues circular to airlines, AAI to deal with fake GPS signals

India plans strategic reserves by storing gas in depleted wells: GAIL

According to medical experts, the treatment of the workers in isolation for a few days is a must as they will come out after days of confinement in a closed space, he said.
Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen VK Singh who has been camping in Uttarkashi since Thursday also arrived at Silkyara to take stock of rescue operations.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also been camping at Matli since Thursday to closely monitor the rescue operations.
A temporary camp of the chief minister's office has been set up there to help him perform his daily duties.
The NDRF conducted a mock drill on how it would take its wheeled stretchers through the chute being prepared to rescue the trapped workers.
An NDRF personnel went through the passage, pushing a wheeled stretcher tied to a rope at the end of the tunnel and was pulled back up after completing the stretch.
He said there was enough room inside the pipes and he had no difficulty breathing during the exercise.
A post-rescue plan is also ready with 41 ambulances waiting outside the tunnel to rush workers after their evacuation to Chinyalisaur CHC where a separate ward has been set up with 41 oxygen-supported beds for them.
Similar arrangements have also been made for them at Uttarkashi district hospital. Trauma and ICU beds have also been readied for them at AIIMS, Rishikesh where they could also be airlifted if required.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Indian workers rescued NDRF

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon