Solve road, housing-related problems promptly: Smriti Irani to officials

During a visit to Deeh block here, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday directed officials to solve problems related roads and housing promptly.

Irani held a 'chaupal' at Tekari Dandu Upper Primary School in Deeh block, which is part of the Salon Assembly constituency in Rae Bareli district. Irani is the MLA from Amethi and Salon is one of its Assembly segment.

Several people apprised Irani with their problems and the minister directed officers to resolve them at the earliest.

Later, the Amethi MLA reached the Deeh Gram Panchayat and Parsh



adepur. During an interaction with people, several women of the town complained of lack of houses.

Villagers from Chhatoh complained about not getting benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to which Irani said that officers will resolve their problems by organising camps in the village.

