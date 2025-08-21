Gadkari, Sonowal unveil govt vision for next phase of infrastructure growth

Two key ministers handling crucial infrastructure portfolios in the government—road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal—shared the fine print of the government’s larger vision to catapult the infrastructure sector’s growth to the next phase, defined by mega investments at scale.
Speaking at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025, Gadkari said achieving the goal of a $5 trillion economy would require quality infrastructure, without which industrial investments and employment creation are not possible. “Availability of money is not the problem. We can sanction projects worth Rs 20 trillion today, as against the Rs 4 trillion being invested in my sector. Toll income, which is Rs 55,000 crore a year at present, is set to go up to Rs 1.4 trillion soon,” he said.
In a fireside chat with Nivedita Mookerji of Business Standard, Gadkari said the government’s target is to make the Indian automobile industry the biggest in the world within five years. This, he added, can be achieved through the rapid development of alternative fuels such as ethanol, biofuels, methanol, biodiesel, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and green hydrogen. “We have already started ten projects with the cooperation of Indian Oil to produce green hydrogen from municipal solid waste. However, the real problem is the lack of hydrogen filling stations and transport infrastructure,” he said, adding that India will soon lead the world in green hydrogen, helping the nation become a net energy exporter.
He said the government accords the highest priority to infrastructure development, including water, power, transport and communication. As a result of its efforts, the logistics cost for businesses is expected to come down to 9 per cent by the end of December this year, boosting exports as well.
Delivering a special address at the summit, Sonowal said that under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, overall investment in the maritime sector is being scaled up to Rs 80 trillion, aligned with the larger blue economy principles that lay a long-term roadmap to transform the industry.
He said the recently announced Vadhavan port project will attract investment of Rs 76,000 crore, with the first phase expected to be commissioned by 2029 and the second by 2037. The Nicobar port project, he added, will also be fully functional in a decade.
“During this session of Parliament, we enacted five landmark legislations that will forever alter the maritime landscape of the nation, establishing a strong, business- and environment-friendly, globally aligned and competitive legislative framework. These will soon get formal approval, laying out a comprehensive ecosystem for setting up a robust and vibrant shipping sector in our nation,” Sonowal said.
He added that there are around 840 projects worth Rs 5.8 trillion identified under the Sagarmala programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for implementation by 2035. Of these, 272 projects worth Rs 1.41 trillion have already been completed, while 217 projects worth Rs 1.65 trillion are under implementation.
The ministry has also identified 50 public-private partnership (PPP) projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore to be taken up in coming years, significantly exceeding its initial targets under the National Monetisation Pipeline. Overall, the government aims to raise the share of private participation in major ports to 85 per cent by 2030.
The Infrastructure Summit hosted multiple knowledge sessions with industry leaders, where top executives discussed the latest trends and highlighted challenges and opportunities for businesses. Participating in a fireside chat, Tata Power Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Praveer Sinha said the electricity sector requires Rs 5 trillion in investment across segments, but financing models need adjustments.
Another engaging session, on infrastructure funding, featured RITES Managing Director Rahul Mithal, who said preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) constitutes the core of an infrastructure project’s success matrix. Other panellists debated the state of foreign funding across infrastructure sectors.
A key highlight of the summit was a panel discussion on “Building a Global Airport Hub in India,” where Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, shared the opportunities for India to use airport development as an engine of economic growth.
The event concluded with two thought-provoking sessions on “The Future of Fossil Fuels” and “Roadblocks in Renewables.” Industry leaders shared ideas for reforms in the energy sector, focusing on the subsidy structure for renewable energy projects and regulatory interventions for managing power demand.