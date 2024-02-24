Special day for Guj's growth story: PM to unveil signature bridge tomorrow

Ahead of the inauguration of his 'dream project', the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it will be a momentous occasion for Gujarat's developmental journey.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Signature Bridge between Okha and Beyt in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka on Sunday.

The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometres, holds immense signficance for both local residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple.

Initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, the bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

The 2.5 km bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 978 crore.

The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

The local community and pilgrims are eagerly anticipating the inauguration, as it would mark a significant improvement in accessibility to the sacred Beyt Dwarka.