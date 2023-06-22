The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 22 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu as they were allegedly fishing in the country’s waters.According to the reports, the fishermen hailed from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts. They were arrested from near Neduntheevu late on Wednesday. The Sri Lankan Navy also seized their four boats, and they were taken to Kankesanthurai for further legal action.The PMK founder condemned the arrest and tweeted, "The Sinhalese Navy has arrested 22 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district Mandapam and Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts who were fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The 3 boats they used for fishing have also been confiscated. This inhuman violation perpetrated by the Sri Lankan Navy is strongly condemned!” Sri Lankan navy arrested more than 264 fishermen last yearIn December last year, Srilankan Navy arrested 12 fishermen and seized their trawlers to poach into the country's territorial waters. During the year 2022, the Sri Lankan navy has arrested more than 264 fishermen and seized their 36 trawlers. Despite many high-level meetings between India and Sri Lanka, illegal fishing in Sri Lanka water is still a recurrent problem.In one such past incident, the Sri Lankan navy even fired at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and captured their boats for allegedly entering into their territorial waters.Palk Strait is a narrow strip of water that separates Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, and it is a rich fishing ground for fishermen of both countries.