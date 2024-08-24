Business Standard
Tripura floods: NDRF rescues 125 people; IAF drops over 4,000 food packets

Tripura floods: NDRF rescues 125 people; IAF drops over 4,000 food packets

CM Saha takes aerial-survey of flooded areas

ANI Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in a Friday evening operation, evacuated 125 people, from various flood-affected parts of Tripura.
Eleven teams of the NDRF have been deployed to carry out rescue and relief operations across Tripura, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force said on August 24 that its helicopters air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in disaster-struck areas.
In a post on X on August 24, IAF said, "#IAF Mi-17 and ALH helicopters continue relentless efforts in Tripura flood relief operations, with NDRF personnel inducted into disaster-struck areas. Operating from Agartala, the helicopters air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in Rangamati, Jatanbari, Udaipur, Paschim Malbasa, Shankar Pali, and nearby areas. A total of 28 tons of relief material has been airlifted till now for flood-affected Tripura."
On August 23 evening, NDRF in a post on X said, "11 teams deployed across Tripura. In today's rescue ops NDRF rescuers evacuated 125 people and retrieved one deceased in Karbook and Amarpur of Gomti, Sepahijala and Khowai areas."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha is scheduled to chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to review the ongoing flood situation in the state. CM Saha earlier addressed the ongoing flood crisis in the state and assured the citizens that the situation was under control. He also expressed gratitude for the central government's support and outlined measures being taken to manage the disaster.
According to the latest data issued by the state administration, 24 people died, two persons were injured and two others were reported missing in the floods in the state. The preliminary reports suggested extensive damages to physical infrastructure (like roads, power, buildings) and agriculture crops, houses, fishery ponds, livestock etc.
As per the report, a total of 558 relief camps have been set up by the district administration since August 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

