States call for employment data creation, focused approach for quality jobs

States call for employment data creation, focused approach for quality jobs







Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Several states on Monday called for creation of employment data and adoption of a focused approach for creating quality jobs.

The suggestions were made at the fifth regional meeting of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment with all states and Union Territories.

The meeting focused on discussions around labour reforms, the e-Shram portal, building and other construction workers (BoCW), and employment generation, reflecting the government's commitment to inclusive development and welfare of all sections of the workforce, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Timely and regular submission of employment returns and job fair details to the Directorate General of Employment through the modules on the National Career Service portal were also discussed, it said.

 

Besides, adopting a consultative and consensual approach to framing state reform was also discussed in the meeting, the ministry said.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje inaugurated a regional meeting with five states/UTs -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi -- in Lucknow on Monday.

This was the fifth in a series of six regional meetings planned by the Ministry of labour and employment with all states/UTs.

The minister emphasised that states must play a critical role in the successful implementation of labour reforms.

Ministry of Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted the need to establish efficient systems for data capturing and announced the development of an index for ranking states/UTs in terms of employment generation and data collection to promote healthy collaboration.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Employment in India Unemployment in India job creation

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

