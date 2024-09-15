Business Standard
Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana polls: If elected, health, employment will be top focus, says BJP

Haryana polls: If elected, health, employment will be top focus, says BJP

The BJP candidate said people remember the time when his father Chaudhary Sardar Khan, a former Haryana minister, gave jobs to nearly 4,600 youth from Mewat region

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

Both Punhana and Ferozepur-Jhirkha constituencies fall in Muslim-dominated Nuh district in Mewat region. | Credit: X

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pitted against his cousin and Congress rival Mohd Illyas, BJP candidate from Punhana segment of Haryana's Nuh district Mohd Aizaz Khan said employment, health and education will be his focus and asserted that the lotus bloom will bloom in the region.
Khan is among two candidates from the Muslim community fielded by the BJP for the Haryana polls, the other being Naseem Ahmed, a former MLA, who is in fray from the Ferozepur Jhirkha segment.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The BJP candidate said people remember the time when his father Chaudhary Sardar Khan, a former Haryana minister, gave jobs to nearly 4,600 youth from Mewat region.
 
"Employment, health, and education will be my top focus (if elected). My aim will also be to bring a university to the region, improve infrastructure and fulfil the dreams which my father had for this region...Going by the huge support of the people I am getting, I am confident that 'lotus' will bloom here," the 56-year-old law graduate told PTI.
He asserted that the BJP government in Haryana has also given thousands of jobs to the youth across the state purely on merit basis,

"The government has ended the 'parchi, kharchi' system which prevailed earlier and now jobs are given purely on merit basis and people in our region have also got jobs," Khan, who faces Congress rival and his cousin Mohd Illyas in the contest, said.
Both Punhana and Ferozepur-Jhirkha constituencies fall in Muslim-dominated Nuh district in Mewat region.

More From This Section

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

UP liquor shops near Haryana border to be shut ahead of polls. Top updates

Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu

Many 'crorepatis' in fray for Haryana polls, BJP's Capt Abhimanyu leads

Congress, Congress flag

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases list of 40 star campaigners

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, to fight polls with double energy

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Naya

Haryana Assembly dissolved ahead of polls to prevent constitutional issues

While Ahmed had earlier switched over to the BJP from the INLD, Khan joined the saffron outfit after leaving Congress five years ago.
From Punhana and Ferozepur Jhirkha, the Congress has fielded its sitting MLAs--Mohd Ilyas and Mamman Khan.
About last year's Nuh riots, Khan said peace and brotherhood prevails.
In Ferozepur Jhirkha, Ahmed's supporters appear confident about his win.
"Inshallah, Naseem bhai is going to win this time," Tasleem Khan, a supporter of the former MLA, said.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Women's Reservation Act opportunity for us to support women leaders: Rahul

haryana elections 2024

Haryana polls: Hisar, Julana among 11 high-stake seats. Full list, details

Congress, Congress Workers

Haryana polls: Congress to contest 89 seats; one left for CPI(M). Full list

BJP, BJP Workers, Party Office

Haryana elections: BJP's full list out; AAP-Congress name more candidates

AAP, Kejriwal, Haryana

Haryana elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats. Full list of candidates

Topics : Indian National Congress Indian healthcare Employment in India Haryana election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon