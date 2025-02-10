Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / States, UTs asked to monitor campaign to defeat Lympathic Filarisis: Nadda

States, UTs asked to monitor campaign to defeat Lympathic Filarisis: Nadda

The campaign covers 111 endemic districts across 13 states with door-to-door administration of filaria prevention medications

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda emphasised on the whole-of-government approach and said other ministries and departments can be roped in | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday urged states and UTs to monitor the Lymphatic Filariasis elimination campaign and ensure the involvement of the political and administrative leadership at the identified district levels.

He was speaking at the launch of the annual nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) elimination through a video conference with state health ministers and senior officers of 13 identified LF endemic states.

The minister emphasised on the whole-of-government approach and said other ministries and departments can be roped in to support campaign activities.

Nadda also requested the state health ministers to involve elected representatives, especially MLAs and MLCs as well as Panchayati Raj Institutions and encourage their active participation to help mobilise communities to effectively implement MDA activities.

 

He stressed on utilising digital platforms for collecting the data on how many were administered the drug, the gaps in the campaign and to detect if there was any shortage of drug.

Also Read

Narendra Modi

Nadda calls election win historic, says PM Modi resides in heart of Delhi

Modi, Narendra Modi, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Deve Gowda claims Naidu sought NDA vice chair post, Nadda denies discussion

JP Nadda, Nadda

More than 1.4 mn women screened for breast cancer across country: Nadda

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states in terms of the absolute number of health care facilities verified in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), according to data available on the Ayushman Bharat

Over 85 mn treatments availed under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Govt tells RS

vegetable, Vegetables, Fruits

News updates: India's fruit, vegetable exports reach 17 new markets in 3 years

While congratulating Uttar Pradesh and Odisha for their work on Filariasis elimination, he emphasised on roping in women associated with self-help groups for making the campaign successful.

The campaign covers 111 endemic districts across 13 states with door-to-door administration of filaria prevention medications.

Lymphatic Filarisis is caused by parasitic worms and leads to abnormal enlargement of body parts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

UPSC coaching deaths: Court reserves order on bail plea of CEO of RAU's IAS

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to attend AI summit, hold talks with Macron in France

gavel law cases

Delhi HC to pass order on Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole today

Droupadi Murmu at Maha Kumbh

Watch: President Murmu takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Pariksha pe charcha: PM Modi says students can take challenge, not pressure

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Health Ministry Healthcare in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon