Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC to pass order on Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole today

Delhi HC to pass order on Engineer Rashid's plea for custody parole today

Justice Vikas Mahajan is scheduled to pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on a plea by the Baramulla MP, who is facing trial in a terror funding case

gavel law cases

As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court will pass its verdict on Monday on the plea of jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Rashid Engineer seeking custody parole to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Justice Vikas Mahajan is scheduled to pronounce the order at 2:30 pm on a plea by the Baramulla MP, who is facing trial in a terror funding case.

The judge had reserved the order on Friday, February 7.

Rashid had moved the high court earlier alleging that he had been left without any remedy after the NIA court dealing with his bail application left him in a limbo post his election to the Lok Sabha last year on account of it not being a special MP/MLA court.

 

As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC backs NFRA's powers but questions it on 'division of functions'

Ratan Tata

Name ought to be protected: Delhi HC says no to award show on Tata's name

gavel law cases

HC reserves order on Rashid's plea for parole to attend Parliament

Religare

Delhi HC rejects Rashmi Saluja's plea to halt Religare Enterprises AGM

Delhi HC

Delhi High Court quashes ED proceedings against Bhushan Power and Steel

The counsel appearing for the NIA opposed the grant of custody parole, saying Rashid had no vested right to attend Parliament and he had not shown any "specific purpose" while seeking the relief.

The agency had also raised security concerns as well.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail here since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

LIVE news updates: Massive traffic jam chokes roads to Maha Kumbh

Droupadi Murmu at Maha Kumbh

Watch: President Murmu takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Pariksha pe charcha: PM Modi says students can take challenge, not pressure

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi demands Centre to conduct population census at earliest

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

CBI arrests 4 in Tirupati laddoos adulteration row: What we know so far

Topics : Delhi High Court Parliament Member of Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEPariksha Pe Charcha 2025 JEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon