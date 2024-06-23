Jaishankar visiting UAE today, to hold talks with his counterpart Al Nahyan

External affairs minister will have meeting with his UAE counterpart on wide-ranging issues of the partnership. (Photo: PTI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday to hold wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Besides bilateral issues, Jaishankar and Al Nahyan are expected to deliberate on the overall situation in Gaza.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Jaishankar's visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE as well as regional and global developments.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the UAE today," it said in a brief statement.

"During the visit, the external affairs minister will have meeting with his UAE counterpart on wide-ranging issues of the partnership," it said.

The ties between India and the UAE are on an upswing in the last few years.

Following the landmark visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Both countries signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 to boost economic engagement.

The trade pact provides for numerous benefits, including the elimination and reduction of tariffs, fostering an open trade environment, and enhances market access for service providers across various sectors.

The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.

About 3.5 million strong and vibrant Indian community forms the largest expatriate group in the UAE.