Student sexual assault: TN BJP chief Annamalai stages whiplash agitation

Student sexual assault: TN BJP chief Annamalai stages whiplash agitation

The former IPS officer had accused the state police of deliberately disclosing the identity of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted

K Annamalai

Clad in green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai took a whip from his party worker and whipped himself repeatedly, in front of his residence. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai staged a unique agitation here on Friday when he flogged himself condemning the ruling DMK and the state police over the handling of the case of sexual assault on a Chennai college student on Christmas eve.

Clad in green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai took a whip from his party worker and whipped himself repeatedly, in front of his residence here, as the BJP members stood around him displaying placards condemning the police for the alleged leak of FIR pertaining to the woman's complaint.

On Thursday, Annamalai dramatically removed his shoes at a press conference here and announced that he would not wear footwear till the ruling DMK government is dislodged.

 

The former IPS officer had accused the state police of deliberately disclosing the identity of the girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that happened inside the state's premier technical varsity, Anna University.

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

