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Home / India News / Suicides among those engaged in farm sector fall to two-year low in 2024

Suicides among those engaged in farm sector fall to two-year low in 2024

Experts often link farm suicides to indebtedness, while the government cites factors such as family problems, illness, drug abuse and marriage-related issues

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Farmer suicides have been a controversial issue in India, with many experts blaming indebtedness as one of the reasons for this. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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Suicides by those engaged in the agriculture sector of the country dropped to a two-year low of 10,546 in 2024, according to data from the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report. The report was made public a few days back.
 
Within this, suicides by those who identified farming as their occupation numbered 4,633 in 2024, down 1.2 per cent from the previous year, while those engaged as agricultural labourers numbered 5,913, down almost 3 per cent from 2023.
 
Farmer suicides have been a controversial issue in India, with many experts blaming indebtedness as one of the reasons for this, but the government lists many reasons for suicides, including family problems, illness, drug abuse, and marriage-related issues, among others.  Suicides By Persons Involved in Farming Sector (farmers and farm labourers) 
Category 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
Farmers na 4633 4690 5207 5318 5579 5957
Agriculture Labourers na 5913 6096 6083 5563 5098 4324
Total na 10546 10786 11290 10881 10677 10281
Farm Sector Growth as Per FY Fy-25 (4.2%) Fy-24 (2.6%) Fy-23 (6.3%) Fy-22 (4.6%) Fy-21 (6.2%) Fy-20 (6.2) Fy-19 (2.1%)
  SOURCE: Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India Reports  NOTE: Gross Value Added in agriculture and allied activities till Fy-23 was as per the old series with 2011-12 base year and thereafter as per new series with 2022-23 as base year
Topics : Farmers suicides farm sector farmers