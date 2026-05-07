Suicides among those engaged in farm sector fall to two-year low in 2024

Within this, suicides by those who identified farming as their occupation numbered 4,633 in 2024, down 1.2 per cent from the previous year, while those engaged as agricultural labourers numbered 5,913, down almost 3 per cent from 2023.

Suicides By Persons Involved in Farming Sector (farmers and farm labourers) Category 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Farmers na 4633 4690 5207 5318 5579 5957 Agriculture Labourers na 5913 6096 6083 5563 5098 4324 Total na 10546 10786 11290 10881 10677 10281 Farm Sector Growth as Per FY Fy-25 (4.2%) Fy-24 (2.6%) Fy-23 (6.3%) Fy-22 (4.6%) Fy-21 (6.2%) Fy-20 (6.2) Fy-19 (2.1%) Farmer suicides have been a controversial issue in India, with many experts blaming indebtedness as one of the reasons for this, but the government lists many reasons for suicides, including family problems, illness, drug abuse, and marriage-related issues, among others.

SOURCE: Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India Reports NOTE: Gross Value Added in agriculture and allied activities till Fy-23 was as per the old series with 2011-12 base year and thereafter as per new series with 2022-23 as base year