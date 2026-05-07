Suicides among those engaged in farm sector fall to two-year low in 2024
Experts often link farm suicides to indebtedness, while the government cites factors such as family problems, illness, drug abuse and marriage-related issues
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
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Suicides by those engaged in the agriculture sector of the country dropped to a two-year low of 10,546 in 2024, according to data from the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report. The report was made public a few days back.
Topics : Farmers suicides farm sector farmers