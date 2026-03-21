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Home / India News / Sunetra Pawar forwards Rupali Chakankar's resignation to CM Fadnavis

Sunetra Pawar forwards Rupali Chakankar's resignation to CM Fadnavis

Chakankar, who is also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to Sunetra Pawar on Friday

Sunetra Pawar, Sunetra

Chakankar has tendered her resignation considering the current circumstances and the investigation underway: Sunetra Pawar | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who heads the ruling NCP, on Saturday said she has forwarded the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, who stepped down as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action.

Chakankar on Friday tendered her resignation after facing flak from the opposition parties over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

Chakankar, who is also the NCP women's wing chief, submitted the resignation letter to Sunetra Pawar on Friday.

Prior to that, Chakankar met CM Fadnavis, who asked her to resign, sources said.

In a statement, Sunetra Pawar said Chakankar decided to step down in view of the prevailing situation and the ongoing inquiry into the arrest of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

 

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"Chakankar has tendered her resignation considering the current circumstances and the investigation underway. To ensure that the probe is conducted in a fair and transparent manner, I have forwarded her resignation to the Chief Minister for further process," Pawar said.

Chakankar had been appointed to the post on October 15, 2024.

Earlier this week, opposition leaders sought to corner the BJP-led government by highlighting Chankankar's links with the accused.

Kharat, who had several political leaders visit him over the years, was arrested in Nashik on Wednesday for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman for three years.

Kharat, who claims to be a retired Merchant Navy officer and is known as "captain", was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman. The victim complained that he called her to his office claiming that his predictions pointed to "threats" to her husband's life, gave her sedative-laced drinks, and raped her on multiple occasions between November 2022 and December 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra government BJP NCP

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 1:09 PM IST

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