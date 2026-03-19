Fadnavis joins Gudi Padwa rally in Nagpur, pledges development for state

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greeted people on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and the Hindu New Year on Thursday, reaffirming his commitment to propel the state forward and bring positive change in every person's life.

The CM participated in a 'shobhayatra' (procession) organised on the occasion in his hometown Nagpur.

Speaking to reporters during the event, Fadnavis emphasised conserving the culture and traditions.

Asked about his resolution for the Hindu New Year, Fadnavis said he aims to take Maharashtra forward and bring positive change in the lives of every person in the state.

The CM said he was very happy to participate in the Gudi Padwa 'shobhayatra' in Nagpur and extended best wishes to the entire nation.

The festival is being celebrated with enthusiasm and pomp across the state, with people hoisting "gudis" at their houses, which is considered auspicious and believed to bring good luck and fortune.

The word 'Gudi' means a flag and 'Padwa' is Pratipada, the first day of the new moon phase. Farmers celebrate the festival to mark the beginning of the new harvest season.