Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC restores 3-year minimum practice rule for judicial service aspirants

SC restores 3-year minimum practice rule for judicial service aspirants

The Supreme Court ruled that legal experience is vital for the judiciary's functioning, reversing a 2002 decision that let fresh law graduates apply for entry-level posts

Supreme Court, SC

Advocates at the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Supreme Court said it will take up on May 20 the issue of considering interim relief on pleas challenging validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated the condition requiring a minimum of three years of legal practice to apply for entry-level judicial posts, Live Law reported.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices AG Masih and K Vinod Chandran, delivered the judgment in the All India Judges Association case. The court held that legal experience is essential for the efficient functioning of the judiciary.
 

Practical experience essential

The court held that the three-year practice period may begin from the date of provisional enrolment as an advocate. A certificate from a lawyer with a minimum of 10 years of standing, countersigned by a judicial officer from the relevant jurisdiction, will be accepted as proof of practice.
 
 
For those practising at the Supreme Court or a high court, an endorsement from a similarly experienced advocate, attested by a designated court officer, will suffice.
 
The court had reserved its judgment on January 28, 2025, after staying a recruitment process by the Gujarat High Court that did not include the experience requirement. During the proceedings, Amicus Curiae Senior Advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar raised concerns over the lack of practical exposure among fresh graduates.

Also Read

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

MP police set up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

Vijay Shah, Sofiya Qureshi

MP Police sets up SIT to probe minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

Supreme Court, Telecom industry, AGR, adjusted gross revenue, voda,

Supreme Court dismisses telcos' plea for AGR waiver, says govt can help

Parliament Standing Committee on External Affairs Chairperson and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (third from left) with other panel members and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi on Monday | Photo: PTI

No US role in India-Pakistan understanding: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Premiuminsolvency

Bhushan Power and Steel case: A test for India's insolvency regime

 
The bench expressed similar apprehensions, highlighting how some aspirants may nominally sign vakalaths, a legal document that authorises an advocate to represent a party in court proceedings, without engaging in actual legal practice.
 

2002 ruling overturned

This ruling overturns the relaxation introduced in 2002, which had allowed fresh law graduates to compete for Munsiff-Magistrate posts.
 
The 2002 judgment followed the recommendations of the Shetty Commission, which noted the judiciary’s struggle to attract top legal talent and believed the three-year experience clause to be a deterrent. At the time, it had instead recommended robust training for fresh recruits, proposing a minimum one-year, ideally two-year, induction programme.
 

More From This Section

Chhagan Bhujbal

LIVE news updates: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal inducted in Maharashtra cabinet

Jayant Narlikar

Renowned astrophysicist and Padma Vibhushan Dr Jayant Narlikar passes away

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Bengaluru on yellow alert as rain, thunderstorms set to continue today

Accident, road accident

Four killed, 17 injured in truck-bus collision in Telangana's Vikarabad

MR Srinivasan

Former Atomic Energy Commission chairman MR Srinivasan dies at 95

Topics : Supreme Court BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon