Supreme Court adjourns hearing on WB govt's suit against CBI probe to May 1

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned till May 1 the hearing on a lawsuit filed by the West Bengal government that has accused the CBI of going ahead with its probe in post-poll violence cases without securing the prerequisite nod from the state.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment, saying he has to appear before a nine-judge Constitution bench.

"I know I have sought adjournments on quite a few occasions, but today my turn is coming before Constitution bench. It is not within my control," Mehta told the bench.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the West Bengal government.

The West Bengal government has filed an original suit in the apex court against the Centre under Article 131 of the Constitution, alleging that the CBI has been filing FIRs and proceeding with its investigation, despite the state having withdrawn the general consent to the federal agency to probe cases within its territorial jurisdiction.

Article 131 empowers a state to move the Supreme Court directly in case of a dispute with the Centre or any other state.

On November 16, 2018, the West Bengal government withdrew the "general consent" accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probe and raids in the state.