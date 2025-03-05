Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC quashes rape case against ex-Army officer, says woman accused 8 before

The Supreme Court has quashed a rape case against a former Army officer, citing the woman's prior accusations against eight men

The Supreme Court also slammed the Delhi High Court for not intervening when the accused had sought to have the case quashed (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a rape case against a former Army officer, ruling that a 16-year-long intimate relationship between him and the complainant indicated there was no element of force, reported NDTV.
 
A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta also rejected the woman’s claim that she was coerced into a sexual relationship under a false promise of marriage. The court observed that such an assertion was unreasonable given the length and nature of their relationship, which involved multiple consensual encounters.

 

Court questions credibility of complaint

 
The Supreme Court took note of the complainant’s legal history, revealing that she had filed eight separate cases against eight different men on allegations of sexual harassment and rape between 2014 and 2022. The court also pointed out inconsistencies in her statements, such as variations in the spelling of her name and other details, and noted her lack of cooperation with previous investigations.
 
 
“The complainant has not cooperated with the investigation and has failed to appear before this court despite being served notice,” the court said.
 
Dismissing the rape allegation, the top court said, “No reasonable man would accept the version... that the complainant allowed the accused to establish sexual relations with her over a period of 16 years purely under the misconception of marriage.”

Allegation of drugging & rape raises doubts

 
A key claim in the woman’s complaint was that, three years into the relationship, the accused allegedly drugged her and raped her. However, the court found this argument unconvincing.
 
“When the two were already in a long-standing intimate relationship, why would the accused take the trouble of spiking her drink?” the bench questioned.
 

Case filed after accused’s engagement

 
What further raised doubts about the allegations was the timing of the complaint. The case was filed only after the complainant learned that the accused was set to marry another woman. Calling the accusations “full of material contradictions and ex facie unbelievable,” the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the former Army officer.
 

SC slams Delhi HC for not acting sooner

 
The Supreme Court also slammed the Delhi High Court for not intervening when the accused had sought to have the case quashed. The bench noted that the case was a clear “abuse of the process of law” and should have been dismissed earlier.
 
“Considering the nature of the case and the cumulative circumstances, we are of the opinion that the criminal case against the appellant is nothing but an abuse of the process of law. This is precisely the type of case where the High Court should have exercised its inherent powers... and quashed the proceedings,” the top court ruled.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

