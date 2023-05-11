close

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

The verdict will be announced by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce verdicts in two constitutional cases, last year's political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by the division of Shiv Sena and the dispute between the Delhi government and Centre over the control of administration in the national capital. The verdict will be announced by a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. Other members on the bench include justices MR Shah, Krishna Murai, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.
The bench had reserved its order in the Maharashtra case on March 16 and the Delhi government vs Centre case on January 18.

Maharashtra case
Last year, a faction headed by the present chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, separated from the party, which led to a subsequent fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The then-governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, called for a trust vote. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, however, resigned without taking the test.

The case is about whether the governor's move was illegal or not. Earlier, the bench questioned the governor's role and said that he must have asked himself what had suddenly happened to the sections of the MLAs after enjoying power for three years.
The court also wondered how it could reinstate the Thackeray government even if the governor's move to call for a trust vote was illegal.

Delhi case
The second case revolves around the clash between the Centre and Delhi government on the administrative power in the capital. During the hearing, the Centre asserted that Union Territories are an extension of the Union. The court then questioned the need for an elected government in the capital.

In February 2019, a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict in the case and was then referred to a three-judge bench. In May last year, the case was referred to a constitution bench.
The three-judge bench said that a 2018 constitution bench had not addressed the issue of control of services. The 2018 bench had unanimously held that the lieutenant governor of Delhi is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Constitution bench Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Delhi government

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

