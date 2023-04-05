Stagnant milk output: India likely to allow import of butter, ghee



India last imported major dairy products in 2011, news agency PTI reported. After more than a decade, India may look at importing dairy products if needed as there is a supply constraint for such items due to milk production remaining stagnant in the last fiscal year, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters on Wednesday.



“The government will intervene to import dairy products like butter and ghee, if required, after assessing the stock position of milk in the southern states, where the flushing (peak production) season has started now,” PTI quoted Singh. India usually imports high-value milk products like casein or specialty cheese but not mass-consumed items, such as butter and ghee or even skimmed milk powder.



Milk prices in India have increased 12-15 per cent in the last 15 months. Experts said the hikes won’t halt before September-October 2023. Milk output in the country was at 221 million tonnes (mt) in 2021-22, up 6.25 per cent, from 208 mt in the previous year, according to official data.

Singh said the country’s milk production remained stagnant in 2022-23 due to lumpy skin disease in cattle, while domestic demand grew 8-10 per cent in the same period because of rebound in post-pandemic demand. The Consumer Price Index-based inflation in milk has risen from 3.81 per cent in February 2022 to 9.65 per cent in February 2023, according to the last available data.



There is no constraint on milk supply in the country... There is adequate inventory of skimmed milk powder. But in the case of dairy products, especially fats, butter, and ghee, the stocks are lower than the previous year," he added.



According to Singh, the country’s milk output remained stagnant due to the impact of lumpy skin disease that killed 189,000 cattle last year and post-pandemic rebound in milk demand. The shortage will be less in North India where the lean season has been deferred with temperatures cooling down due to untimely rainfall in the last 20 days, he added.