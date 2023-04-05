close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stagnant milk output: India likely to allow import of butter, ghee

Milk prices in India have increased 12-15 per cent in the last 15 months. Experts said the hikes won't halt before September-October 2023

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
butter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After more than a decade, India may look at importing dairy products if needed as there is a supply constraint for such items due to milk production remaining stagnant in the last fiscal year, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters on Wednesday.
India last imported major dairy products in 2011, news agency PTI reported.

India usually imports high-value milk products like casein or specialty cheese but not mass-consumed items, such as butter and ghee or even skimmed milk powder.
“The government will intervene to import dairy products like butter and ghee, if required, after assessing the stock position of milk in the southern states, where the flushing (peak production) season has started now,” PTI quoted Singh.

Milk output in the country was at 221 million tonnes (mt) in 2021-22, up 6.25 per cent, from 208 mt in the previous year, according to official data.
Milk prices in India have increased 12-15 per cent in the last 15 months. Experts said the hikes won’t halt before September-October 2023. 

Also Read

Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Podcast: What's behind the rise in milk prices across the country?

Ease in margins seen from Q4 for dairy cos; stay stock selective: Analysts

Amul's utterly butterly supply melts; eateries switch to alternatives

Spike in fodder costs raise fears of impending shortage of milk products

TN govt, IIT Madras tie up to connect rural students to electronic science

Joshimath crisis: Activists threaten to block traffic on route to Badrinath

Refiners' February crude processing stays elevated amid robust demand

Chilling effect: Supreme Court lifts ban on MediaOne news channel

Govt has no plan to use Aadhaar data for census: Rajeev Chandrasekhar


The Consumer Price Index-based inflation in milk has risen from 3.81 per cent in February 2022 to 9.65 per cent in February 2023, according to the last available data.
Singh said the country’s milk production remained stagnant in 2022-23 due to lumpy skin disease in cattle, while domestic demand grew 8-10 per cent in the same period because of rebound in post-pandemic demand.

“There is no constraint on milk supply in the country... There is adequate inventory of skimmed milk powder. But in the case of dairy products, especially fats, butter, and ghee, the stocks are lower than the previous year," he added.
The government will intervene to import dairy products like butter and ghee, if required, after assessing the stock position of milk in the southern states, where the flushing (peak production) season has started now, Singh asserted.

The shortage will be less in North India where the lean season has been deferred with temperatures cooling down due to untimely rainfall in the last 20 days, he added.
According to Singh, the country’s milk output remained stagnant due to the impact of lumpy skin disease that killed 189,000 cattle last year and post-pandemic rebound in milk demand.

“The impact of lumpy skin disease on cattle can be felt to the extent that total milk production is somewhat stagnant. Normally, milk production has been growing at 6 per cent annually. However, this year, it will be either stagnant or grow at 1-2 per cent,” said Singh.
Since the government takes into account the milk production data of the co-operative sector and not the entire private and unorganised sector, “we assume it will be stagnant”, observed Singh.
Topics : Dairy industry | butter | import | milk | ghee | daily price hike

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon