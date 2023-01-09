Ayodhya 'endorsements' of Rahul compel BJP to grab credit for Ram Temple

Contrary to popular perception, Hindutva forces have not endorsed Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY). However, such a public perception prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce that the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at would be ready on January 1, 2024. Champat Rai, Vice President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, claimed a day later that the temple would be ready only on January 14, 2024, Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan, initiating the start of an auspicious period according to the Hindu calendar.