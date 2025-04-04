Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Taj Mahal tops ASI ticket revenue list for five years straight: Govt

Taj Mahal tops ASI ticket revenue list for five years straight: Govt

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Taj Mahal

According to the data, Taj Mahal earned the top slot for all five years (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mughal-era mausoleum Taj Mahal was the top earning ASI-protected monument through ticket sales in the last five years, according to data shared by the government.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the data in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

He was asked the amount that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has received from selling entry tickets to various monuments in the last five years, year-wise and monument-wise; and the monuments that have received the highest income through sale of entry tickets in the last five years.

In his response, the minister shared the data in a tabular form for cycles of financial years ranging from FY19-20 to FY23-24.

 

According to the data, Taj Mahal earned the top slot for all five years.

The Mughal-era architectural wonder was commissioned by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century and it is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.

In FY19-20, the Agra Fort in Agra and Qutub Minar in Delhi were in the second and third positions.

In FY20-21, the Group of Monuments Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu and Sun Temple, Konark were in the second and third positions. In FY23-24, Qutub Minar and Red Fort of Delhi were in the second and third positions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Taj Mahal Taj Mahal visit Indian tourism tourism in india tourism sector

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

