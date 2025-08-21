Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin vows DMK govt will stand firmly with minorities

Stalin releases five books by late DMK minister A Rahman Khan, reiterating party's firm support for minorities and praising Khan's loyalty to DMK despite AIADMK offers from M G Ramachandran

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the launch of '1000 Mudhalvarin Marundhagam' (1000 Chief Minister's Dispensary) across the state, in Chennai, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the DMK government would stand firmly with the minorities.

Releasing five books authored by former DMK minister A Rahman Khan here, he said the "DMK will always firmly stand by minorities."  Pointing to the steadfastness of late Rahman Khan, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, claimed that former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had invited Khan to join the AIADMK several times, but Rahman Khan refused.

"He resolutely remained fastened to the DMK ideology and was loyal to the leadership under late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi," Stalin said.

 

Lauding Khan as a "star speaker" the chief minister said the former minister, along with party seniors Duraimurugan and K Subbu, were known by the epithets 'Idi, Minnal and Mazhai' (Thunder, Lightning, and Downpour)."  "They were occupying the opposition benches in the Assembly when MGR was the chief minister. The three made the state Assembly reverberate with their sound debates," Stalin added.

Topics : M K Stalin mk stalin Tamil Nadu DMK

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

