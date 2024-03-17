Sandeshkhali ED attack: CBI arrests 3, including Shahjahan Sheikh's brother

Earlier, on March 11, amid the ongoing investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made three arrests | File image

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested fresh three accused in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case, sources said. The accused have been identified as Mafujar Molla, Sirajul Molla and Sheikh Alomgir.

CBI has arrested total six person in the case as of now and investigations is underway.

Earlier, on March 11, amid the ongoing investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made three arrests.

The arrested individuals were identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat)

These arrests come as a crucial advancement in the case, shedding light on the intricate web surrounding the incident.

The arrested individuals are believed to be associates of expelled TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, who was apprehended earlier in connection with the same case.

On March 11, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the Calcutta High Court's order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.

The arrests were carried out as part of the investigation into the FIR, which was filed following the attack on the ED officers. The CBI has indicated that all the accused will be presented before the magistrate tomorrow for further legal proceedings.

This step underscores the agency's commitment to swift and decisive action against those involved in criminal activities, especially those targeting law enforcement officers.

The CBI is dedicated to uncovering every detail and ensuring that justice is served.As more information comes to light, the agency continues to collaborate with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and uphold the rule of law, CBI said.

CBI has summoned nine persons, of a close aide of the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh, in connection with the ED assault case in the Kolkata office.

Apart from the attack on an ED team, which was out raiding his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with the alleged ration scam, Shahjahan is also accused of land grab, extortion and committing excesses on women along with his henchmen.

The women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district erupted in protests and came out on the streets, accusing Shahjahan and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities.Multiple women in the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.