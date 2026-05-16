Technology only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time: CJI
Technology and AI hold the key to reducing judicial delays, says CJI Surya Kant.
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Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said here on Saturday that technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time.
He was speaking at a programme of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on 'Fragmentation to fusion empowering justice via united digital platform integration' here.
"We should think of deepening technology and AI-based judicial architecture," the CJI said.
"Technology is the only effective answer to wastage of judiciary's time," he added.
State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present for the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 2:47 PM IST